Where Was ‘Anniversary Nightmare’ Lifetime Movie Filmed? $200M Hawaiian Hotel

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Anniversary Nightmare is Liz (AnnaLynne McCord). While on an amazing anniversary trip to Hawaii, Liz wakes up to find her husband missing. When a dead body washes up on the beach, Liz becomes the prime suspect and is sent to prison. She pulls off a remarkable escape and returns to Hawaii to solve the crime and find her husband.

A good portion of the film was shot in Waikoloa Village, Hawaii. The town of 6,362 is located on the west side of the island of Hawai’i.

Waikoloa’s main attraction is The Fairmont Orchid, a 538-room oceanfront luxury hotel and spa sitting on 32.6 acres along the Kohala Coast of the island.

In 2015, the Fairmont Orchid hotel was bought by a South Korean company, Mirae Asset, for $200.3 million.

Anniversary Nightmare will air again on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Wednesday, December 2 at 8 pm.