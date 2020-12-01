Where Is Glass Blowing Store In ‘Dear Christmas’ Lifetime Movie?

Former Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart has been busy filming Lifetime movies including her latest Dear Christmas. She plays a popular podcaster who falls for local firefighter Chris (Jason Priestley, Beverly Hills, 90210). When the movie originally aired last week, many fans wrote Hart to ask where the glass blowing scene was filmed and where to buy those gorgeous heart shaped glass Christmas tree ornaments.

Hart reports that the glass blowing store “that allowed us to film the scenes and also made the hearts for us is located in Reno, Nevada.”

It’s called Mantra Glass Art and the owner, J. Schimpf, has a role in Dear Christmas as Chris’s assistant.

Mantra Glass Art reports that they sold out for ornaments until 2021 but are still taking orders for memorial ashes in glass keepsakes as well as lighting.

Dear Christmas will air again on Lifetime on Tuesday, December 1 at 10 pm.