Where Is ‘Christmas In Evergreen’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Hint: Not Vermont

Actress Ashley Williams starred in the 2017 Hallmark Channel movie Christmas In Evergreen. Actress Jill Wagner starred in the second film, Christmas In Evergreen: Letters to Santa, in which her character Lisa Palmer returns to the small town of Evergreen, Vermont for the holidays. It’s nice to think that the movies were shot in a real-life New England town named Evergreen, but they weren’t. Both were filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

The first Christmas In Evergreen film was shot at six different locations throughout British Columbia including at the small historic village of Clayburn.

The second was filmed at the Burnaby Village Museum, located at Deer Lake Park. The Museum is a reconstructed 1920s village with 31 buildings on ten acres of land and is known for being home of the working 1912 C. W. Parker Carousel.

Note: Maggie Lawson (Psych) starred in the third film Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings of Joy in 2019; and Holly Robinson Peete stars in the fourth film, Christmas In Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, which premieres on Saturday, December 5 at 8 pm.