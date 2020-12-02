Where Is 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree From? How Tall Is It? How Many Lights?

While there will be no public access to the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City this year, the world is invited to view the live national broadcast Christmas in Rockefeller Center from home on NBC.

The 88th annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 75-foot tall, 45-foot wide Norway Spruce from Oneonta, New York (the Upstate city lies between Binghamton and Albany). The tree, which weighs approximately 11 tons, will be decorated with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs and will be topped with a stunning Swarovski star.

Viewers of the two-hour special Christmas in Rockefeller Center will be treated to festive performances by Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brett Eldredge, Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani and Meghan Trainor.

The cast from the Tony Award-winning hit “Ain’t Too Proud” will perform a musical number and the Radio City Rockettes will also make an appearance.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday, December 2 at 8 pm on NBC.