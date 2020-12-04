‘Too Close for Christmas’ Star Jessica Lowndes Flaunts Tiny String Bikini Pics

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Too Close for Christmas is Hayley (Jessica Lowndes, 90210). The gorgeous single woman looks forward to spending Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws but when she arrives, she’s disappointed when Paul (Chad Michael Murray, One Tree Hill), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, shows up. Hayley blames Paul for her last breakup. But the more time she spends with Paul, the quicker she realizes that Paul has been her Mr. Right all along.

When not on a TV or movie set, actress/singer Jessica Lowndes — who’s currently filming another movie with Chad Michael Murray titled Tycoon’s Kiss — is also known for flaunting her curves in tiny string bikinis as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

Too Close for Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Friday, December 4 at 8 pm.