The Simpsons: Lisa’s Teacher Ms. Hoover Was Molly Ringwald’s Gym Teacher

In The Simpsons episode ‘Sorry Not Sorry,’ Lisa calls her elementary school teacher Ms. Hoover a hack and refuses to apologize. The tenured second-grade teacher is known to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes… even in the classroom.

Ms. Hoover was once replaced by substitute teacher Mr. Bergstrom when she thought she had Lyme disease but she didn’t: her condition was psychosomatic which prompted the children to accuse her of “faking it.”

Ms. Hoover is voiced by Maggie Roswell, who also voices the characters Maude Flaunders, Helen Lovejoy, Luann Van Houten, and the Simpsons’ ill-fated nanny voiced Shary Bobbins, among others.

Watch it!

On camera, Maggie Roswell played the gym teacher in John Hughes’s 1986 teen drama Pretty In Pink starring Molly Ringwald. Check out the high school volleyball scene above.

And yes, that’s Gina Gershon (Showgirls) in the blue bloomers and long dark French braids!

