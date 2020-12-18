The Roost Bar: What Happened After Bar Rescue? “Incredibly Stressful”

On Season 7 of Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer and his crew traveled to Tooele, Utah to check out The Broadway Club. There they meet the co-owners Patty Bullock and Randy Hunt, and Patty’s husband Adam. In July 2019, Taffer came to renovate, and rebranded the place as The Roost Bar. Fried chicken and a Sunday Brunch were added to the menu.

One month after the Bar Rescue makeover, in August 2019, The Roost Bar reported that they received several comments regarding the disappearance of “the show’s fried chicken.”

They explained on Facebook that the fried chicken “just doesn’t work for the bar because the breading clogged the fryer which left the outside burned and inside raw. We figured you would be more upset if you ordered the chicken then we had to tell you that we had to shut down the fryer in order to unclog it and you’d have to order something else. (This has happened).”

The show was a whirlwind and incredibly stressful for all of us. We were given no information in any way as to what… Posted by The Roost Bar aka Broadway Club on Saturday, July 27, 2019

The Roost Bar also reported that “The show was a whirlwind and incredibly stressful for all of us.” See post above.

