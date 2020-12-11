‘The Good Lord Bird’ Star Natasha Marc Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Raw Footage”

Actress Natasha Marc is getting a lot of attention for her role as Pie in the Showtime series The Good Lord Bird starring Ethan Hawke as abolitionist John Brown. The New Orleans native has also appeared on episodes of The Rookie, Timeless, Ballers, Days of Our Lives and Bones, among others.

Natasha is also turning heads on Instagram, where she’s posting gorgeous string bikini pics as seen above, and below — when she won first place in a bikini fitness competition! She tagged the beach bikini pics above #nofilter and #rawfootage.

Natasha also stars in the recently released Toni Braxton featuring H.E.R. music video “Gotta Move On…” see below.