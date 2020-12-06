T.I.’s Wife Flaunts Snatched Waist In Xscape Fringe Dress, “Never Flexing”

When not filming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Grammy Award winning songwriter Kandi Burruss is performing with her reunited girl group Xscape. The three other members include Tamika Scott, LaTocha, and fellow reality TV star Tameka Harris aka Tiny, Tip’s wife on T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.

Black fringe dresses

Xscape recently sang the national anthem at the Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints NFL football game and all the ladies looked fine especially Tiny who wore a spaghetti strap black fringe mini dress that emphasized her snatched waits.

Tiny captioned the photos above: “Never flexing, I just happen to be everything that I am.”

