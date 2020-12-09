‘Survivor’ Winner Natalie Stuck In Hotel For 7 Days, Takes Couch Apart Before ‘The Challenge’

Natalie Anderson and her twin sister Nadiya competed on The Amazing Race 21 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars before Natalie won Survivor: San Juan del Sur – Blood vs Water in 2014. Natalie came in second on Survivor: Winners at War earlier this year. Now Natalie is looking to win another $1 million on Season 36 of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents.

Before filming The Challenge, Natalie reports that she was stuck in her hotel room for seven days so she created a workout routine best suited for the small space. In the video above, at the end, she lists the reps which includes a total of 200 burpees!

Natalie’s competition on The Challenge had a lot to say about the video: Olympic track and field star Lolo Jones wrote “Solid room workout” with a series of flexed muscle emojis.

Josh Martinez wrote: “Hearing these workouts from my room terrified me.”

Aneesa Ferreira wote: “You can keep EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THOSE BURPEES… and only you would take apart the couch and do dips.” Darrell Taylor also mentioned the couch: “Damn girl you took the damn couch apart.”

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on MTV.