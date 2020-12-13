‘Sugar & Spice Holiday’ Star Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Backin’ It Up”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie A Sugar & Spice Holiday is rising young architect Suzie (Jacky Lai, Shadowhunters). When she returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas where her Chinese-American parents, she’s guilted into entering the local gingerbread house competition. (Her late grandmother was a legendary baker in the community.) She teams up with an old high school Bill (Tony Giroux) and sparks fly.

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Jacky Lai enjoys her downtime and sometimes in a tiny string bikini as seen in the video above. That song she’s singing along to is “Backin’ It Up” by Pardison Fontaine featuring Cardi B.

She captioned the bikini pics above: “Give me what I want… or swipe“

A Sugar & Spice Holiday premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 13 at 8 pm. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]