‘Siren’ Mermaid Plays Spooked Nanny In ‘Toys of Terror’ Christmas Movie

In the horror movie Toys of Terror, it’s Christmas and Hannah (Kyana Teresa) takes her family to a secluded mansion that she just bought and plans on flipping. When her three kids find old creepy toys in the attic (the house was once a children’s hospital), the toys come to live and possess them. The kids’ nanny Rose is rightfully freaked out.

Rose is portrayed by English actress Georgia Scarlet Waters. This is her first lead role. The Oxford graduate is known for her role as mermaid Eliza on the TV series Siren. She will appear next in the thriller Viewfinder with Josh Sutherland.

And on a personal note, Georgia just got engaged in October!

Toys of Terror is airing on Syfy on Saturday, December 12 at 10 pm. You can watch it whenever you like online.