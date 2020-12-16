Shannon Beador’s Twin Daughters Open Bank Account In Pajamas

In The Real Housewives of Orange County episode ‘The Great OC Escape,’ Elizabeth plans a getaway trip to Lake Arrowhead for the ladies. While at the lake, the women have a controversial discussion on the Black Lives Matter movement and racial inequality in America.

After filming Season 15 of RHOC, Shannon Beador reports that she brought her twin daughters to the bank to open their first bank accounts. She captured the moment but admits that the two “didn’t want to take a picture in their ‘pajamas.’” She tagged the photo with the hashtag #whocareswhatwewear.

Well, many of Shannon’s fans do care and left stern comments including: “Pjs are not acceptable out of the house!”; “Probably should’ve had the girls put on clothes, Shannon. That’s a significant milestone in a child’s/young adult’s life and deserves a bit of reverence…at very least in the form of clothes!”; and “We dress to show our respect for the people with whom we’re interacting.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9 PM ON BRAVO.