Riverdale’s Polly Cooper, Tiera Skovbye Stars In ‘Nurses’ Medical Drama

The new medical drama Nurses takes place at St. Mary’s hospital in downtown Toronto, Canada. The series premiere episode ‘Incoming’ starts with a terrorist van attack which leaves the hospital overflowing with stretchers and follows the lives of nurses Grace (Tiera Skovbye), Ashley (Natasha Calis), Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds), Naz (Sandy Sidhu) and Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.).

The 25-year-old Canadian-born actress Tiera Skovbye is best known for her roles as Polly Cooper on the CW series Riverdale (Betty/Lili Reinhart’s big sister), and as Robin/Margot on Once Upon a Time, among others.

Nurses airs Mondays at 10 pm on NBC, right after The Voice which starts at 8 pm.