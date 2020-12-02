Pregnant Meghan Trainor “Still Crying” About Earth, Wind & Fire

NBC is ringing in the holiday season with its iconic Christmas in Rockefeller Center two-hour TV special. Several big names in the music biz will perform including female powerhouses Dolly Parton (who sings All I Want For Christmas Is You with Jimmy Fallon!), Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Meghan Trainor, who is pregnant and rocking a gigantic green bow dress.

Meghan Trainor, CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER (Photo by: Ryan Trainor/Meghan Trainor)

Meghan Trainor — who is about six months pregnant with her first child — will perform a debut with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame supergroup Earth, Wind & Fire.

Watch a clip of their official Holidays music video above. Meghan and her backup singers wear gigantic red bows.

About the duet, Meghan wrote: “still crying because I can’t believe this is real. Thank you @earthwindandfire for making a super-fans dreams come true!”

Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday, December 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.