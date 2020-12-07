‘Nurses’ Star Tiera Skovbye Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics, Hits 1 Million

Canadian-born actress Tiera Skovbye is best known for her role as Polly Cooper — Betty/Lili Reinhart‘s older sister — on the popular CW series Riverdale. The 25-year-old blond is now starring in the new medical drama Nurses which follows the lives of five gorgeous nurses who work at St. Mary’s hospital in downtown Toronto, Canada.

When not filming Riverdale or Nurses, Tiera enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. Her followers on Instagram — she has surpassed the 1 million mark! — approve.

Tiera also played young Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) on Dirty John.

Nurses airs Mondays at 10 pm on NBC, right after The Voice which starts at 8 pm.