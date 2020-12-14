NFL QB Baker Mayfield’s Wife Flaunts A LOT Leg In High-Cut Swimsuit

NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens face QB Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns next and in Cleveland. When not on the field, 25-year-old Baker spends time with his gorgeous wife of one year, Emily Mayfield.

Browns gear on sale

When Emily posted the photo below, of her in a high-cut swimsuit with a plunging neckline, Baker replied: “Wassssuppp legs.”

Emily’s followers had similar responses including “OK LEGS!!!!”, “It’s the legs for me,” and “Ummm can we say… Real Life Barbie!”

The Baltimore Ravens (7-5) vs Cleveland Browns (9-3) fame from FirstEnergy Stadium will broadcast live on Monday, December 14 at 8 pm on ESPN,