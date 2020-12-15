NBA Legend Kenny Smith’s Daughter Flaunts String Bikini Pics, NFL Boyfriend

Actress Kayla Smith is the 25-year-old daughter of retired NBA star Kenny “The Jet” Smith, co-host of TNT’s Inside the NBA with Shaq and Charles Barkley. When not on a TV or movie set, Kayla enjoys her free time sometimes in a string bikini, sometimes with her boyfriend, NFL safety Terrell Edmunds of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and sometimes both as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

Kayla will appear next on NCIS: Los Angeles as Kam, daughter of NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) on Sunday, December 13 — the same night the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) face the Buffalo Bills (9-3) in Buffalo.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC, right before NCIS: New Orleans at 9 pm.

[NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]