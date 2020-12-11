Magnum PI’s Perdita Weeks Moves Heavy Furniture In Little Bikini, “Hot as Hades”

In the Magnum P.I. episode ‘Easy Money,’ Higgins’s (Perdita Weeks) job to repossess a plane literally goes south when she and Magnum (Jay Hernandez) are fired at by a drug cartel and are forced to crash land in the jungle. Also, Higgins has her first date with surgeon Dr. Ethan Shah.

When not filming Magnum P.I., the gorgeous British actress often enjoys her downtime in a bikini, even when moving furniture as seen in the photo above.

She captioned it: “When you are shifting heavy furniture, but it’s hot as Hades. Bikini and boots bishes.”

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]