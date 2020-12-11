Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Magnum PI’s Perdita Weeks Moves Heavy Furniture In Little Bikini, “Hot as Hades”

by in Culture, Magnum P.I. | December 11, 2020

"I Saw The Sun Rise" -- Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum in a modern take on the classic series about a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii, on the series premiere of MAGNUM P.I., Monday, Sept. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins Photo: Karen Neal/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Perdita Weeks on Magnum, PI (Karen Neal/CBS)

In the Magnum P.I. episode ‘Easy Money,’ Higgins’s (Perdita Weeks) job to repossess a plane literally goes south when she and Magnum (Jay Hernandez) are fired at by a drug cartel and are forced to crash land in the jungle. Also, Higgins has her first date with surgeon Dr. Ethan Shah.

Wrap sweaters are in

When not filming Magnum P.I., the gorgeous British actress often enjoys her downtime in a bikini, even when moving furniture as seen in the photo above.

She captioned it: “When you are shifting heavy furniture, but it’s hot as Hades. Bikini and boots bishes.”

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]

Simple Share Buttons