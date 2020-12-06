‘MacGyver’ Stars Flaunt Bikinis In Mud Baths on Season 5

On the Season 5 premiere episode of MacGyver, ‘Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness,’ Mac (Lucas Till) and the team set out to find Paula Matos (guest star Anabelle Acosta). The single mom money manager is running away from her evil boss aka “The Butcher of Brazil” and hiding out at the Zurich Grand Hotel and Spa, where she’s taken a new identity.

l-r: Levi Tran as Desi Nguyen, Tristin Mays as Riley Davis on MacGyver. Photo: Mark Hill/CBS

Desi (Levi Tran) and Riley (Tristin Mays) go undercover at the spa which requires both ladies to don a bikini and take a mud bath as seen in the photo above!

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm, and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.