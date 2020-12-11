‘MacGyver’ Thief Jess Miller Is Paralympics Athlete Aimee Mullins

In the MacGyver episode ‘Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice,’ after Taylor’s (Henry Ian Cusick) former protégé is killed while preventing a bio-weapon from falling into the wrong hands, Mac (Lucas Till) and the team try to track down the weapon before it’s sold to a terrorist cell.

The plan involves Desi (Levy Train) pulling off the ultimate heist. To prepare, Desi practices dodging the rays of an infrared security system with the help of renowned thief Jess Miller (Aimee Mullins).

Actress Aimee Mullins was born with the medical condition fibular hemimelia which resulted in the amputation of both of her lower legs when she was one year old. At 2, she learned how to walk using prosthetic legs. At Georgetown, Aimee became was the first amputee to compete in NCAA Division I track and field. She also competed at the 1996 Paralympics in Atlanta before launching her acting career in 2002.

Aimee is best known for her role as Terry Ives in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Fun fact: she’s married to British actor Rupert Friend (Homeland, Pride and Prejudice).

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.