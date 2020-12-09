Lolo Jones Flaunts Curves In String Bikinis, “My Ex Sucks More Than Yours”

MTV’s reality competition show The Challenge is back for Season 36 and is subtitled Double Agents. On the premiere episode of the spy-themed season, ‘License to Killer Kam,’ viewers at home get acquainted with the 38 competitors all of whom have appeared on at least one reality TV show including The Real World, Celebrity Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Survivor, America’s Got Talent, et al. The grand prize is $1 million.

One of the 38 contestants is Olympic track and field star (hurdles) and bobsledding athlete Lolo Jones.

She’s competed on Dancing with the Stars (Season 19; first eliminated), Celebrity Big Brother (Season 2, 3rd place), and The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros (2017).

Lolo is also an actress! Lolo played Margaret in the 2015 action horror film Navy Seals vs. Zombies with former NBA star Rick Fox.

When not on a TV or movie set, Lolo is flaunting her curves in a string bikini as seen in the gorgeous series above. She added a poem about a man being “too little” to appreciate her and added the hashtag #myexsucksmorethanyours.

In the strappy black bikini above, Lolo is “Channeling Lara Croft vibes but with a tan.”

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on MTV.