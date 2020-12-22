Kylie Jenner Reacts To Charlize Theron’s New Red Hot Lipstick

When not shooting a Hollywood blockbuster, South African-born Oscar winner Charlize Theron (Monster) spends time at home with her two young daughters. And like most parents quarantining during the pandemic, Charlize lets her hair down and entertains her daughters by allowing them to apply her makeup which leads to hilarious results.

When Charlize shared one of the photos and put it side-by-side with a super glamorous photo of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner (see above), she captioned it “Who’s who?”

Kylie Jenner — who is mother to 2-year-old Stormi Webster — replied with a series of laughing emojis and red lipped kisses.

Charlize will appear next on the big screen in the 2021 Fast and Furious sequel F9 with Vin Disel and Helen Mirren. And you’ll soon hear Charlize as Morticia again in the animated film The Addams Family 2.