IndyCar James Hinchcliffe’s Wife Stars In ‘Santa Squad’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie The Santa Squad (originally titled Santa’s Squad) is unemployed art teacher Allie (Rebecca Dalton). Out of work, Allie accepts a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon Church (Aaron Ashmore, Killjoys) and his daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. Along the way, Allie and Gordon fall in love.

Actress Rebecca “Becky” Dalton is known for her roles on Good Witch (Tara Russell), Spun Out (Stephanie Lyons), Degrassi: Minis (Lenore Mantino), The L.A. Complex (Dita), and in the 2016 film Total Frat Movie (Katie), among others. She’s also known as the wife of IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe.

The Santa Squad premieres on Lifetime on Monday, December 7 at 8 pm.