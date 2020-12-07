Halle Berry Takes $150 Million Space Trip with Donald Sutherland

When not promoting her directorial debut film Bruised in which she stars as a disgraced MMA fighter, Oscar winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) is filming her new project, Moonfall. It’s a sci-fi movie about a “ragtag” space crew who travels to space to save Earth from a collision with the Moon, which has suddenly fallen out of orbit.

Halle’s co-stars include Patrick Wilson (Aquaman, Angels in America), Donald Sutherland, and Stanley Tucci, among others. Halle and Patrick play former NASA astronauts.

German filmmaker Roland Emmerich directs (co-writes and co-produces) Moonfall, which is reported to be one of the most expensive independent films ever – it has a $150 million budget.

Moonfall is being filmed in Montreal, Canada and is scheduled for a 2021 release.