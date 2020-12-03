Grey’s Anatomy’s Maggie-Winston Romance Gets Cute New Nickname

On the Grey’s Anatomy episode ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ while Owen (Kevin McKidd) faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined, and Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) begins to go stir crazy, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s (Anthony Hill) background.

When actress Kelly McCreary posted the cute photo of her and Anthony Hill on the set, she asked fans to vote on a nickname for their on-camera romance. “Magston…Or Winnie? Magwin?” she asked.

Based on the comments, it looks like Magston is the winner!

