Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert Flaunts Bikini Pics of 6’3″ Girlfriend

Before No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) faces No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) in the Jimmy V Classic in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, SB Nation’s Card Chronicle published its list of The 105 best college basketball players for 2020-21. Three players from Gonzaga made it to the Top 40 of the 105 list, including senior Corey Kispert who’s ranked #18.

The 21-year-old small forward from Shoreline, Washington declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but didn’t hire an agent and then in August decided to return to Gonzaga for his senior season.

When not on the court, 6’7″ Kispert spends time with his 6’3″ girlfriend, Jennifer Wirth who looks great in a bikini as seen in the cute couple photos below.

Jenn plays basketball too — she’s plays center for Gonzaga’s women’s basketball team with her 6’3″ identical twin sister LeeAnne Wirth!

Fun fact: Jenn and LeeAnne’s older sister, Christina, played for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

The Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Jimmy V Classic game will broadcast from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 pm on ESPN.