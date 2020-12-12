Fran Drescher Plays Mother Matchmaker In ‘The Christmas Setup’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie The Christmas Setup is New York City lawyer Hugo (Ben Lewis) but it’s his mother Kate (Fran Drescher, The Nanny) who steals the show. When Hugo comes home (Milwaukee) for Christmas, Kate makes sure to have her son “bump into” his high school crush Patrick (Blake Lee). Turns out Kate is a successful matchmaker!

Fran Drescher, the 63-year-old New York native (Flushing, Queens!) looks amazing as usually and especially cute in a red buffalo plaid blouse paired with a black and white polka dot skirt and in the long plaid dress above. Even her pajamas are red plaid!

Fran’s looks amazing in anything… and nothing. See stunning au naturale photo below.

The Christmas Setup premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, December 12 at 8 pm.