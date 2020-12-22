Erika Jayne Plays “Double Trouble” Twins In New Rihanna Lingerie Ad

When not making music or filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erica Girardi aka Erika Jayne is flaunting her curves in front of a camera. The provocative performer is featured in a new campaign for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie.

When she posted the photo below, she captioned it “seeing double.” Many of her famous friends including Paris Hilton (niece of RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards) approve of the look and are littering her comments with fire emojis.

The official Savage x Fenty replied: “Good things come in pairs.”

She captioned the warped photo above, “Put me on your wishlist.” Fashion designer Marc Jacobs replied: “WHOA!!!”