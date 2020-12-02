Emma Kenney Flaunts Taut Tummy, “Highest in the Room”

In The Conners episode ‘Protest, Drug Test, and One Leaves the Nest,’ while Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) learns that Wellman Plastics is instituting supervised drug testing — which inspires Becky (Lecy Goranson) to lead her own protest, Darlene’s eldest child Harris (Emma Kenney) jeopardizes her job after joining a protest she strongly believes in. Tense family discussions ensue.

When Emma shared the photo above, of her stretching her arms up and revealing her taut tummy on the set of a Warner Bros. studio, she captioned it “Highest in the room.”

Emma captioned the smoking pic below: “not a cigarette.”

Note: Emma also stars in the Showtime series Shameless which is filmed at Warner Bros and its final season (for real) is airing on Sunday, December 6.

