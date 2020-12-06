Danica McKellar, 45, Flaunts Curves With Older Man In ‘Christmas She Wrote’

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Christmas She Wrote is New York City newspaper writer Kayleigh (Danica McKellar, 45,Winnie on The Wonder Years). Right before Christmas, her boss, editor-in-chief Tripp (Dylan Neal, 51, Cedar Cove, Bob in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies) tells her that he’s retiring her column and fires her.

Danica as Kayleigh in Christmas She Wrote (Hallmark/Crown Media)

Turns out Tripp made a big mistake so he tracks down Kayleigh at the small town where she’s spending the holidays with her family home and working at the charming Pineberry Inn.

When Tripp offers Kayleigh her column/job back, the smart woman says she needs to think about it.

While spending time in the small town right before the holidays, Tripp and Kayleigh — who looks stunning in an off-the-shoulder red ruffle dress — fall in love with each other.

Christmas She Wrote premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 6 at 8 pm.