Cowboys QB Rookie Ben DiNucci Flaunts Gorgeous Girlfriend Bikini Pics

The Dallas Cowboys (3-8) next face the COVID-embattled Baltimore Ravens (6-5) at the M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have a good chance at snapping their three-game losing streak now that quarterback Lamar Jackson is back from his ten-day quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Ben DiNucci becomes JMU’s first quarterback to ever take snaps in an NFL regular-season game.#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/pry7zF1sEA — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) October 20, 2020

This game is the last chance at the playoffs for the Cowboys who will start quarterback Andy Dalton, who’s filling in for Dak Prescott. Rookie QB Ben DiNucci is available if Dalton needs relief.

DiNucci played college football at James Madison before he was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6’2″ athlete came JMU’s first quarterback to ever take snaps in an NFL regular-season game.

Before making his NFL debut in October 2020, DiNucci shared photos of him with his gorgeous, 6-foot-tall JMU alum (class of 2018) volleyball player girlfriend Bryn Recker. Swipe above to see the gorgeous bikini pics.

The Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens game airs live on Tuesday, December 8 at 8 pm on FOX.