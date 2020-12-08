Cowboys QB Andy Dalton’s “Babe” Wife Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Anywhere Is Paradise”

NFL quarterback Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) face the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) and returning from quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 QB Lamar Jackson. Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott is out with an injury so it’s up to Dalton (and his defense) to win and get to the playoffs.

When not on the field, Andy spends time with his gorgeous wife and TCU college sweetheart Jordan Jones aka “JJ” Dalton, mother of his three kids.

Swipe the photos above to see more bikini pics which she captioned “Anywhere with you is paradise.” Awww!

When JJ posted the photo above, which draws the eye to that thigh-high slit!, she wrote “He’s a babe” but many replied, “You’re a babe.” Indeed.

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium airs Tuesday, December 8 at 8 pm on FOX.