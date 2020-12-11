Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics, Swims with Licorice

by in Blue Bloods, Culture | December 11, 2020

Sami Gayle on Blue Bloods

Sami Gayle on Blue Bloods (John Paul Filo/CBS)

Actress Sami Gayle plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the popular cop drama Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynihan, who plays her DA single mother Erin Boyle.

The gorgeous 24-year-old actress and dog lover joined the Instagram game late — her first post was in September 2019! — but she’s making up for lost time with the gorgeous bikini pics above and below.

Sami caption the bikini pics below: “First swim in Licorice’s therapy pool.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum PI at 9 pm and MacGyver at 8 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]

Simple Share Buttons