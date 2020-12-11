‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics, Swims with Licorice

Actress Sami Gayle plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the popular cop drama Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynihan, who plays her DA single mother Erin Boyle.

The gorgeous 24-year-old actress and dog lover joined the Instagram game late — her first post was in September 2019! — but she’s making up for lost time with the gorgeous bikini pics above and below.

Sami caption the bikini pics below: “First swim in Licorice’s therapy pool.”

