Bills QB Josh Allen’s Gorgeous Girlfriend Tags Dwayne Johnson

When not playing NFL football with the Buffalo Bills, star quarterback Josh Allen spends time with his gorgeous girlfriend Brittany Morgan Williams. The California native model is into Pilates and often flaunts the results of her exercise regimen on Instagram as seen in the stunning photos below.

Brittany captioned the sheer black turtleneck photo above “outfit inspo: @therock” and tagged the Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Brittany and Lisa are wearing ASOS’s Long-sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit in Black.

In the photo below, Brittany poses with Lisa Ramos, fiancee of Josh’s fellow Buffalo Bills teammate, former rugby player, running back Christian Wade.

The nod to The Rock refers to the 1990s photo below, which features the pre-Hollywood star in a black turtleneck, gold chain and fanny pack.

Clearly, Brittany doesn’t look anything like him!

The Buffalo Bills (8-3) face the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) next at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Monday, December 7 at 8:15 pm on ABC.