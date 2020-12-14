Beth Behrs Looks Just Like Princess Diana In Iconic Track Suit, Baseball Hat

In The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Road Trip,’ while neighbors Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave (Max Greenfield) embark on their first road trip together to a classic car show, their wives Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) decide to take home repairs at the Butlers’ into their own.

When not filming The Neighborhood, Beth Behrs is posting fun fashion-forward pics including the one above in which she looks just like the late Princess Diana in one of her favorite looks: a track suit, cowboy boots with a RCMP baseball hat. Note: RCMP stands for Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Compare Beth’s photo to the photos of the Princess below!

