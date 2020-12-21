Below Deck’s Ashling Lorger Flaunts String Bikini Pics, “Beers and Snags”

In the Below Deck episode ‘No Way Rose,’ while Captain Lee tries to hire a new chef just four hours before picking up a group of new charter guests, a new deckhand joins My Seanna. That should come as a relief to stewardess Ashling Lorger who is frustrated with fellow stewardess Elizabeth Frankini.

When not filming Below Deck, the former professional hairdresser Ash is flaunting her curves in tiny string bikinis as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

She captioned the surfing bikini pic above: “HER REAL MAKES HER RARE.” And the one below: “Beers and snags.” (Snags are pork sausages.)

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 pm on Bravo.