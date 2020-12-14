‘Below Deck’ Stew Elizabeth Flaunts String Bikinis For “All the Karens DMing Me”

On the Below Deck episode ‘Runaway Chef,’ while chef Rachel breaks down in tears in the bathroom while talking on the phone with her boyfriend who’s in Italy, where the cities are just starting to lockdown due to the coronavirus, chief stew Francesca is told that one of her stews used bleach mixed with soap on the yacht — the combination releases a toxic gas.

The good news is, since taping the episode, everyone including stewardess Elizabeth Frankini appear as healthy as can be on social media.

When the native Long Islander posted the string bikini pic taken at St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands (above), she captioned it: “This one goes out to all the Karens DMing me about my work ethic.”

New episodes of Below Deck air Mondays at 9 pm on Bravo.