‘A Christmas Break’ Lifetime Movie Star Cindy Sampson Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics

The protagonist of the Lifetime holiday movie A Christmas Break is schoolteacher Addison Tate (Cindy Sampson). When news breaks of her school closing due to financial constraints, she recruits her old high school friend Danny who’s now a Hollywood actor Dylan Davidson (Steve Byers, Shadowhunters) to direct the school play, in a last ditch effort to raise enough money to keep the school open.

The Canadian-born actress Cindy Sampson currently stars in the TV series Private Eyes (Angie Everett) opposite Jason Priestly (Beverly Hills, 90210), and is also known for her roles on Supernatural (Lisa Braeden) and Rogue (Sophie Hale), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Cindy enjoys her time outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

A Christmas Break premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, December 20 at 8 pm.