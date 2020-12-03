3 West Virginia Mountaineers Make ‘Best College Basketball Players’ List

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) face the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) in the Jimmy V Classic. SB Nation’s Card Chronicle recently published its list of The 105 Best College Basketball Players for 2020-21 and it includes three Mountaineers:

The 6’9″ sophomore from the Democratic Republic of Congo, center Oscar Tshiebwe is #25 (see above), and 6’10” junior from Youngstown, Ohio, center Derek Culver is #82 (below).

The Mountaineers sophomore point guard Miles McBride (below) made the Honorable Mention list.

Note: Three members of the Gonzaga Bulldogs also made the list but all three made it to the Top 40 of the 105 list.

The Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Jimmy V Classic game will broadcast from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 pm on ESPN.