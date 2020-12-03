3 Gonzaga Basketball Players Make Top 40 List

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) face the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) in the Jimmy V Classic. SB Nation’s Card Chronicle recently published its list of The 105 Best College Basketball Players for 2020-21 and it includes three Gonzaga players, who made it to the top 40 of the 105 list:

(#18) Senior, small forward Corey Kispert, Gongaza’s leading returning scorer;



(#19) Sophomore, power forward Drew Timme (see below); and



(#39) Junior, shooting/point guard Joel Ayai (see below).

Two West Virginia Mountaineers made the list: Sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe (#25) and Junior Derek Culver (#82). Sophomore Miles McBride made the Honorable Mention list.

The Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Jimmy V Classic game will broadcast from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 pm on ESPN.