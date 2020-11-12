‘Young Sheldon’ Gets Job at Train Museum, On “Fast Track” of Friendship

In the Young Sheldon episode ‘A Docent, A Little Lady and a Bouncer Named Dalton,’ while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets a summer job at the local train museum, his little sister Missy (Raegan Revord) embarks on a new stage of womanhood, and his brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) discovers their mother Mary’s (Zoe Perry) guilty pleasure.

In the sneak peek clip above, watch Sheldon test the knowledge of fellow museum docent Lawrence (Larry Cedar, Leon on Deadwood). When Sheldon reveals the origin of the word train (from the French verb trainer, to draw or drag), Lawrence proclaims, “Well, I just learned something.” Sheldon replies, “Well, if you enjoy learning things than you and I are on the fast track to friendship.”

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before B Positive at 8:30 pm, Mom at 9 pm, and The Unicorn at 9:30 pm.