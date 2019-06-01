Who Plays Chloe’s Mom In ‘A Welcome Home Christmas’ Lifetime Movie? TV Legend…

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie A Welcome Home Christmas is Chloe (Jana Kramer). For the town’s annual toy drive for military families, Chloe is paired with with Michael (Brandon Quinn), a military veteran who recently returned home. Together, they recruit other veterans and active military personnel to help with the toy drive, and eventually the handsome couple fall in love. Chloe’s mother, Lynn, saw that coming!

Lynn is portrayed by Charlene Tilton who’s best known for her role as Lucy Ewing (J.R.’s niece) in the legendary nighttime soap opera Dallas (1978-1990).

She reprised her role for the 2012 reboot of Dallas, too!

A Welcome Home Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 7 at 8 pm.