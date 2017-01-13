Who Is Writer Caroline In ‘Christmas Yule Blog’ Lifetime Movie?

In the Lifetime movie The Christmas Yule Blog, while all the other travel writers get to go to Bali and Sao Paolo for their holiday assignments, Caroline (Sara Canning) is sent to rural New Mexico. “This is the kind of story you need right now,” Caroline’s editor tells her. Caroline has no choice, so she takes a train to the small town and is met by handsome high school teacher Oscar (Zak Santiago) who shows her around town and eventually leads her to his heart.

[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Canadian-born actress Sara Canning is known for her roles on Nancy Drew (Katherine Drew), Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (Jacquelyn, see below), The Vampire Diaries (Jenna Sommers), and Remedy (Melissa Conner), among others. Fun fact: Sara launched her acting career in the 2008 TV movie Paparazzi Princess: The Paris Hilton Story as Paris’s sister Nicky Hilton.

The Christmas Yule Blog premieres on Lifetime on Friday, November 6 at 8 pm.