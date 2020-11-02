Who Is Shaun’s Pandemic Patient Martin Cross on ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Premiere?

The Season 4 premiere of The Good Doctor is a two-part TV special. In the first episode ‘Frontline Part 1’, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) treats patient Martin Cross (Lochlyn Munro) with an illness that seems “unpredictable in nature.” Based on what the world knows now, it appears Martin has been infected with COVID-19.

Versatile Canadian actor Locklyn Munro is known for his roles on TV series including Riverdale (Hal Cooper, see photo below), True Justice (Mark Simms), Charmed (Jack Sheridan), and in movies including White Chicks (Agent Jake Harper), Scary Movie (Greg), and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven (Texas Slim), among others.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 pm on ABC, right after Dancing with the Stars at 8 pm.




