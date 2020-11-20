Who Is Sexy Italian Chef Stefano In ‘A Touch of Christmas’ Lifetime Movie?

In the Lifetime holiday movie A Taste of Christmas, Olivia (Nia Vardalos, My Big Fat Greek Wedding) makes her dream come true: to open an Italian restaurant. But as any restauranteur will tell you, you ain’t easy. Olivia receives the generous help of her gorgeous single cousin Natalie Rogers (Anni Krueger), who ends up falling in love with the handsome Italian chef Stefano Grimaldi.

French-American actor Gilles Marini (he was raised in France by a Greek mother and Italian father) is best known for his roles as Dante in the Sex and the City movie), Days of Our Lives (Ted Laurent), Teen Wolf (Sebastien Valet), Devious Maids (Sebastien Dussault), and 2 Broke Girls (Nicolas Saintcroix), among others.

Or, maybe you recognize Gilles from Dancing with the Stars. He competed with pro dancer Cheryl Burke on Season 8 and with Peta Murgatroyd on Season 15.

A Taste of Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Friday, November 20 at 8 pm.