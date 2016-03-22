Who Is Scavenger Hunt Designer Jennifer in ’12th Date of Christmas’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie On the 12th Date of Christmas is scavenger hunt designer Jennifer. At work, she’s forced to team up with app designer Aidan (Tyler Hynes) to create a romantic, city-wide scavenger hunt called the “12 Days of Christmas” to promote the opening of a new hotel.

They seem incompatible at first but along the way, they discover that their chance of success is greater when working together and yes sparks eventually fly. [So many Hallmark movies, streaming here.]

Jennifer is portrayed by Mallory Jansen. The Australian-born actress is best known for her roles on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Aida, see above), Galavant (Queen Madalena, see below), Baby Daddy (Georgie), and the 2014 TV movie Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS as super model Helena Christensen, among others.

On the 12th Date of Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 1 at 8 PM.