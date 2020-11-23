Who Is Sam In ‘Heart of the Holidays’ Hallmark Movie? That’s Sugar Motta!

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Heart of the Holidays is career-driven Sam (Vanessa Lengies). She leaves her big job in the city to return to her hometown for the holidays where she runs into her high school boyfriend, Noah (Corey Sevier). Together they rediscover what matters most in life.

The Canadian-born actress, dancer and singer Vanessa Lengies is best known for her roles on Glee (Sugar Motta, see video below), Hawthorne (Kelly Epson), and as Brittany Snow’s BFF Roxanne Bojarski on American Dreams, among others.

Heart of the Holidays premieres on Hallmark Channel on Monday, November 23 at 8 pm.