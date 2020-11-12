Who Is Retirement Home Resident Norma on ‘B Positive’?

On the B Positive episode “Die Alysis,” Drew’s (Thomas Middleditch) condition worsens and he (reasonably) doubts the responsibility of his kidney donor, former high school classmate Gina (Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford). When he visits her place of work, a retirement home, he meets one of the residents, Norma, who’s portrayed by triple-threat Linda Lavin.

The 83-year-old actress is best known for her TV role as single mom, Mel’s diner waitress Alice Hyatt in the sitcom Alice (1976-1985; see fun bloopers reel below), and for more recent roles including Joy Grubick on The Good Wife and Jean on Santa Clarita Diet, among others. Lavin won the 1987 Tony Award for her lead role Kate in Broadway Bound.

B Positive airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm, right after Young Sheldon and right before Mom at 9 pm, and The Unicorn at 9:30 pm.