Who Is Priest at Beverly Rose’s Baptism on ‘The Conners’?

In The Conners episode “Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens,” the family gets ready to celebrate Beverly Rose’s first birthday but her parents Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Emilio (Rene Rosado) disagree on what kind of party they should have. The baptism scene in the church is memorable, thanks to the priest, who’s played by actor Will Gressman.

WILL GRESSMAN, RENE ROSADO, LECY GORANSON on The Conners (ABC/Eric McCandless)

When not in front of a camera or practicing yoga, Will Gressman, who earned his MFA in Theatre at Columbia and his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, also teaches on camera audition technique at Margie Haber Studios in Los Angeles.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before American Housewife at 8:30 pm, The Conners at 9 pm, black-ish at 9:30 pm, and For Life at 10 pm.